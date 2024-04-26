A suspect has been charged in the deadly stabbing of a man outside of a Houston business earlier this week.

According to police, Rafel Arredondo, 32, was charged with murder in the death of a 25-year-old man who was killed around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Rafel Arredondo (Photo: Houston Police Department)

PREVIOUS: Man found dead with multiple stab wounds in parking lot

Officers responded to the 2800 block of Fulton Street that night after an employee found the victim unresponsive in the back parking lot, authorities say.

The man had multiple stab wounds, and paramedics pronounced him dead.

During the early investigation, police said there were no known witnesses or motive, but an unknown male had walked away from the parking lot minutes before the victim was found.

However, upon further investigation, police say they were able to identify Arredondo as the suspect in the case, and he was arrested on an unrelated charge a short time later. He was later charged in the stabbing case.