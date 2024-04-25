The Houston Police Department is currently investigating the death of a 25-year-old man discovered with multiple stab wounds on Tuesday.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

According to the preliminary report provided by HPD, officers responded to a distress call regarding a person found unresponsive outside a business establishment on Fulton Street around 9:30 p.m. It was revealed that an employee made the grim discovery in the rear parking lot. Despite prompt medical attention, paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Evidence gathered thus far suggests that an unidentified man was seen leaving the parking lot mere minutes before the victim was discovered.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.