An area family is left devastated and wants answers after a man died on a Houston METRO bus. The fatal accident happened in Downtown Houston.

What's so strange about this fatal METRO bus death is Joseph Bridgewater died while riding the bus, during what appears to be a "near" collision. But the bus apparently never even made contact with another vehicle.

"Joe was so thoughtful, and he was always trying to make you smile, and make you have a better day. My kids and I are used to that spirit blessing us. You took a blessing from us. He was such a good dad and a good person," cries Mikisha Bridgewater.

On this day for city buses, it seems to be business as usual, but this Valentine's Day is also Mikisha Bridgewater's birthday, and it makes a month since her husband died while riding a Houston METRO bus.

"It was horrible this morning for me. It was horrible yesterday. It was our son's birthday," Mrs. Bridgewater says through tears.

Joseph Bridgewater was a security officer downtown. Shortly after leaving work on that day last month, just before 11:30 p.m. surveillance videos show Mr. Bridgewater walking to the METRO bus stop.

"He liked to ride the bus. He believed he was an angel, and he had to be on the streets to protect others. So, instead of taking his car to work, he rode the METRO bus. He was licensed to carry a firearm, and he believed he had to ride the bus just in case someone needed protection," says Mrs. Bridgewater's Attorney Sean Patterson.

"He said I don't want to drive, baby. The angels have to be walking out here. Somebody might need help," adds Mrs. Bridgewater.

The METRO Police Department is the investigating agency into the fatal incident.

According to the police report, on Milam Street near Walker, a vehicle on the left side of the bus made a right turn in front of it causing the bus driver to "...hit their brakes abruptly. No contact was made by the vehicles. Bridgewater possibly fell inside (the bus), resulting in his death."

Mrs. Bridgewater says the ME's Office told her, "He was ejected from his seat, steel metal pole on the bus, he hit his head."

"Very bizarre, right? It's an incident where there's no collision, but someone ends up dying. So it's very unfortunate and very bizarre," says Patterson.

Bridgewater has an attorney because she says what she's being told doesn't make sense.

"This is an able-bodied person. No heart condition, no nothing. This is an able-bodied person who never returned home from work. I need them to be accountable. He was on your METRO bus. I have the right to know what happened. Give his children this peace. Give his wife that peace. Don't make us fight for peace that you have answers to already. Don't make us fight you for it," says Mrs. Bridgewater.

"Hopefully there's some video out there. If this car did cut off the bus, not sure about that. How fast was this bus going where you slam the brakes, and someone gets ejected from their chair?" says Patterson.

Bridgewater was the father of six sons, including two adopted boys. It's a family now left heartbroken.

On what's supposed to be a special day, Mrs. Bridgewater says she and her husband would have taken a long walk and talked like they normally do. It's something she's missing very much this Valentine's Day.

"I need that right now. I can't sleep. I can't eat. My babies are crying. My babies are in trouble in school because they want to know where their father is. They said God blessed them with a father. Where is he?" this grieving wife explains.

Instead of celebrating, she's replaying the last words her husband spoke to her when he called saying he was headed home from work, and he asked her to wait up for him.

"And I'm still waiting. I'm still waiting to hear that ch, ch, ch, ch," Mrs. Bridgewater says as she makes the sound and gestures her hand, mimicking putting a key in the front door. But she knows she'll never hear him come through the door again.