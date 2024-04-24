There’s a large law enforcement presence at a northwest Harris County massage parlor where a woman drove into the business, authorities say.

According to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, the crash occurred at One and One Massage in the 4900 block of FM 1960 Road W on Wednesday morning.

A caller told authorities that a woman drove into the building multiple times and was dragging things underneath her vehicle, the constable’s office says.

The woman is being evaluated by EMS. An investigation is underway at the scene.