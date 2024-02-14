Harris County SWAT: Man barricaded himself inside home, officials say

Harris County SWAT officials are at the scene of a home in southwest Houston, says Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Details are limited, but according to Gonzalez, SWAT responded to the 5800 block of Carew Street near Beechnut and Hillcroft.

A wanted man with felony warrants is believed to have barricaded himself inside.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.