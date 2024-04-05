A Houston area mom says it’s truly a miracle her son is alive after he burned over 90% of his body.

Colton Skero was airlifted to Memorial Hermann Hospital in critical condition Saturday after suffering serious burns over most of his body.

"As a mom it’s the worst thing I’ve ever experienced," cries Colton’s mom, Brandy Lyons.

Colton had been burning a brush pile outside his home in Montgomery County, and he doused part of it with gasoline.

"I was inside and heard an explosion that shook the house. As I got out the door I saw him completely engulfed in flames," explains Colton’s brother, Brandon Skero.

The 24-year-old was able to get all of his burning clothing off and rolled on the ground to put the flames out, but about one minute of burning did a lot of damage, leaving Colton with second and third degree burns over 90% of his body.

"He was conscious the whole time, never stopped breathing. He knew what was going on. I was able to ask him questions and he answered. He was struggling to talk and breathe. I was panicking probably more than he was. So he had to tell me to go call 911. I was kind of just like in shock, the most traumatic thing I’ve ever seen in my life. It was just sheer panic," says Brandon.

"To walk (into the hospital) and have him not even be able to open his eyes or communicate with us was probably the hardest thing I’ve had to deal with," adds Colton’s mom through tears, and she says, "He’s had his first two surgeries. They’ve put some cadaver skin on the third degree burns".

Only Colton’s feet were not burned.

"You just place your fingers on the bottom of his foot, and he squeezes your hand with his toes, and we’re calling them toe hugs," Colton’s mom explains.

She shared a photo of Colton with us in the hospital. He’s bandaged, on a ventilator and giving the thumbs up. In just a few days he’s said to be doing remarkably well. The family credits his strong faith.

"He’s being incredibly strong and everyone is telling him that. The nurses will say something, and he’ll look up, and it’s just him acknowledging that Jesus is the one that’s doing everything. It’s not him," Brandon explains.

"We opened his phone and the last thing he was reading on his Bible app was Psalms 29:11, which says the Lord gives strength to his people, the Lord blesses His people with peace," says Colton’s girlfriend Leeah Mills.

"We’re just praying every day that his body will fight through it and the good Lord above will get him through it," adds Colton’s mom.

If Colton Skero looks familiar he may have delivered your mattress to you. His uncle owns Skero Furniture.

Colton’s wounds are still at risk of becoming infected. His family says he’s enjoying hearing about all the people posting prayers for him online. There’s also now a t-shirt fundraiser to help pay for medical bills.