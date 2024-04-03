A lawsuit has been filed against Ashtalakshmi Temple and Jet U.S.A., Inc. following an incident where an 11-year-old boy was branded during a cultural ceremony at the temple, without his father's knowledge or consent.

The event unfolded on August 5, 2023, when the plaintiff's son was invited to participate in a cultural event hosted at the Ashtalaskshmi Temple in Sugar Land. According to the lawsuit, part of the ceremony involved burning the child's shoulders with a hot iron rod, causing him pain and resulting in permanent disfigurement.

The 11-year-old boy's family says that the Ashtalaskshmi Temple did not have medical professionals during the branding. Consequently, the child developed an infection from the ordeal.

The lawsuit, spearheaded by the legal team, alleges negligence, gross negligence, and premises liability against the defendants. It seeks damages exceeding $1 million to cover medical, hospital, and pharmaceutical expenses, as well as compensation for the pain and suffering endured by the minor. Additionally, the lawsuit aims to secure funds for future medical expenses and mental anguish stemming from the incident.

In a statement regarding the lawsuit, Attorney Brant Stogner asserted, "Branding children, for any reason, is wrong, and it is against the law in the state of Texas and in this country. I am shocked that such an event was allowed to occur in the first place, and the individuals and companies involved must be held accountable so that this never happens again."

The legal team, Brant J. Stogner, Jennifer O. Stogner, Taylor Pace, and Andrew M. Williams, advocate for justice after this incident.