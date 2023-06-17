A Houston drug dealer who was found to be hiding meth in a speaker box was sentenced to prison Friday.

SIMILAR: Corpus Christi man who hid meth in air freshener faces life sentence

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of Texas, Martin Carreno, 32, initially pleaded guilty back in November 2022. This came after authorities discovered he was selling meth by the kilogram in the Houston-are in March 2022, when he was said to be expecting a large shipment.

Law enforcement officials searched Carreno's home, where they found more than nine kilograms of meth inside a speaker box. Investigators said the meth had a 99% purity level, The street value of the drugs was estimated to be $500,000.

MORE STORIES RELATED TO OPIOID EPIDEMIC

During his sentencing, a judge ordered Carreno to serve 120 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release.

The 32-year-old will remain in custody pending a transfer to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future, the U.S. Attorney's Office concluded.