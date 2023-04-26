A drug trafficker who tried to hide his stash of methamphetamines is facing life in prison, officials announced Tuesday.

MORE STORIES RELATED TO OPIOID EPIDEMIC

According to a press release from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Sean Graham, 57, of Corpus Christi, pleaded guilty to drug trafficking-related charges on Monday.

This all came after an investigation started on March 17 when authorities found him at a local restaurant. ICE investigators said, "he appeared nervous and soon admitted he had methamphetamines in his truck."

Law enforcement officials then searched his truck and found several bags with about 80 grams of meth. However, officials then got a search warrant for Graham's home, where they found an additional 100 grams of meth, some of which "was located inside an air freshener."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Graham is expected to be sentenced on July 24, but faces life in prison and a possible $10 million fine for "possession with intent to distribute more than 180 grams of methamphetamines."