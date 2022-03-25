article

A Houston man has been charged with murder for allegedly stabbing and killing his wife in front of their teenage daughter.

Houston police say Francisco Leon Jimenez, 51, is accused in the death of his wife, Yennis Olga Llanes Garcia, 35.

Officers responded to an apartment complex in the 7000 block of Woodsman Trail around 11 p.m. Wednesday night and learned a woman had been stabbed multiple times. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Houston police say they were informed by Houston Fire Department personnel that a male suspect, later identified as Jimenez, had fled the scene.

Officers were given a description of the suspect’s vehicle and conducted a traffic stop in the 8000 block of Antoine. Jimenez was taken into custody.

Police say the couple’s teen daughter and two other witnesses were present at the time of the stabbing, but none of them were injured.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.