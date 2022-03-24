Houston man accused of stabbing wife to death in front of daughter: police
HOUSTON - A man is accused of stabbing his wife to death in front of their 13-year-old daughter, according to Houston police.
The stabbing was reported around 11:10 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 7000 block of Woodsman Trail.
Houston Fire Department personnel arrived at the scene first and found a 32-year-old woman with knife wounds.
As they were tending to her, they saw her husband, the suspect, return to the scene, authorities say. They were able to get a partial license plate number and give it to police.
According to HPD, officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle about a mile away and took the suspect into custody.
From the initial investigation, police say, it appears the couple argued before the stabbing occurred.
The 13-year-old daughter was not injured.
Homicide investigators and a crime scene unit responded to the scene. The investigation is ongoing.