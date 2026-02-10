5-year-old ejected, killed in crash in southeast Houston

The Brief A girl is dead after a crash in southeast Houston. Police say the 5-year-old was ejected from a vehicle. A southeast Houston road is closed as police investigate.



A child is dead after being ejected from a traffic crash in southeast Houston Tuesday afternoon, police say.

Southeast Houston fatal crash

What we know:

The crash happened on Dixie Road at Almeda Road around 4:30 p.m., Houston PD said.

The crash involved two vehicles, according to police.

A 5-year-old girl was reportedly ejected from one of the vehicles. The child has been pronounced dead, police said.

Almeda road was closed in both directions as of 6:11 p.m. as police investigated the scene.

Dixie Road crash (Houston Police on X)

What we don't know:

The names of those involved have not been released.

Details were extremely limited at the time of publishing.