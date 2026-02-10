5-year-old ejected, killed in crash in southeast Houston
HOUSTON - A child is dead after being ejected from a traffic crash in southeast Houston Tuesday afternoon, police say.
Southeast Houston fatal crash
What we know:
The crash happened on Dixie Road at Almeda Road around 4:30 p.m., Houston PD said.
The crash involved two vehicles, according to police.
A 5-year-old girl was reportedly ejected from one of the vehicles. The child has been pronounced dead, police said.
Almeda road was closed in both directions as of 6:11 p.m. as police investigated the scene.
Dixie Road crash (Houston Police on X)
What we don't know:
The names of those involved have not been released.
Details were extremely limited at the time of publishing.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.