5-year-old ejected, killed in crash in southeast Houston

By
Published  February 10, 2026 6:08pm CST
Houston
The Brief

    • A girl is dead after a crash in southeast Houston.
    • Police say the 5-year-old was ejected from a vehicle.
    • A southeast Houston road is closed as police investigate.

HOUSTON - A child is dead after being ejected from a traffic crash in southeast Houston Tuesday afternoon, police say.

Southeast Houston fatal crash

What we know:

The crash happened on Dixie Road at Almeda Road around 4:30 p.m., Houston PD said. 

The crash involved two vehicles, according to police. 

A 5-year-old girl was reportedly ejected from one of the vehicles. The child has been pronounced dead, police said. 

Almeda road was closed in both directions as of 6:11 p.m. as police investigated the scene.

Dixie Road crash (Houston Police on X)

What we don't know:

The names of those involved have not been released. 

Details were extremely limited at the time of publishing. 

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department. 

