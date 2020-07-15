Houston ISD to begin school year Sept. 8 with six weeks of virtual instruction

article

Houston ISD says all students will begin the 2020-21 school year virtually on September 8.

Virtual instruction for all students will continue for six weeks through October 16.

On October 19, face-to-face instruction for all students will begin. The district says this date is subject to change based on COVID-19 conditions across the city and recommendations from local, state, and federal health officials.

HISD says parents will have the option to opt out of face-to-face instruction entirely for the fall semester and school year.

All parents will be asked to complete the 2020-2021 Parent Introduction to Virtual Learning Online Course by August 28, 2020. The course will be available on July 31, 2020.

More information on the district’s reopening can be found at https://www.houstonisd.org/Reopening