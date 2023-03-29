The Texas Education Agency on Wednesday will host their third in a series of community meetings since announcing a state takeover of Houston ISD.

Earlier this month, Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath told FOX 26 a board of managers would be selected over the next few months to govern the district.

The meeting on Wednesday will be to provide information about the board of managers process. Officials say community members can come to learn more and ask questions about the process.

The meeting location was moved to Delmar Stadium at 2020 Mangum Road. It begins at 6:30 p.m.

There will also be a fourth and final meeting Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Kashmere High School, located at 6900 Wileyvale Road.

During the first two meetings last week, the state was met with frustrated parents and community activists.

The application to join the board of managers is available online. It must be submitted by April 6.

