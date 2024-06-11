Houston ISD Superintendent Mike Miles addressed the STAAR test results on Tuesday.

He says third through eighth graders performed beyond expectations.

Miles says the numbers show H.I.S.D. students across the board are narrowing the achievement gap with the rest of the state.

Miles says the one-year improvement justifies H.I.S.D.'s "New Education System," which provides additional resources and support to underperforming schools to help dramatically improve academic performance.

Statewide results will be released Friday.

