There’s a major road closure on I-10 that Houston drivers should know about this weekend.

I-10 Katy Freeway road closure

All lanes of I-10 will be closed in both directions from the W. Sam Houston Tollway to Dairy Ashford. The westbound exit ramps from the W. Sam Houston Tollway will also be closed.

Timeline:

The closure goes into effect at 5 a.m. on Saturday, April 26, until 5 a.m. on Monday, April 28.

What you can do:

The frontage roads will be open in both directions to divert traffic around the work zone.

Why is I-10 closed?

CenterPoint Energy says they will be working to strengthen the resiliency of their electric transmission lines.