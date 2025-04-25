Houston I-10 closure in both directions this weekend for CenterPoint Energy work
HOUSTON - There’s a major road closure on I-10 that Houston drivers should know about this weekend.
I-10 Katy Freeway road closure
All lanes of I-10 will be closed in both directions from the W. Sam Houston Tollway to Dairy Ashford. The westbound exit ramps from the W. Sam Houston Tollway will also be closed.
Timeline:
The closure goes into effect at 5 a.m. on Saturday, April 26, until 5 a.m. on Monday, April 28.
What you can do:
The frontage roads will be open in both directions to divert traffic around the work zone.
Why is I-10 closed?
CenterPoint Energy says they will be working to strengthen the resiliency of their electric transmission lines.
The Source: The information in this article comes from CenterPoint Energy.