Dozens of Houston ISD campuses sustained damage from Beryl, and more remain without power on Friday, the district says.

According to HISD, at the beginning of the week, a majority of campuses didn’t have power, and about 70 are still experiencing outages at this time.

The district says about 50 campuses had trees down and 60 reported some roof or structural damage.

The district says they are working diligently to address the issues, ensure the safety and well-being of students and staff, get campuses back online to serve summer school students next week, and then begin preparations for the upcoming school year.