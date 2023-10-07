Several men were taken into custody after assaulting a valet driver outside of a bar on Washington Avenue, Houston police say.

The incident occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. Friday at a bar in the 1900 block of Washington Avenue.

According to police, four men got into an altercation with the valet and assaulted him.

When nearby officers responded to the scene, the four men started running, but officers were able to take them into custody, police say.

One person was taken to a hospital from the scene.