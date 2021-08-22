Houston Independent School District one of many to begin classes Monday with a mask mandate

Several Houston area school districts begin classes Monday with new rules.

"I’m just nervous," said one Houston Independent School District (HISD) parent Sunday afternoon.

HISD is the largest school district in Texas. Starting Monday, all students and staff members at HISD schools will be required to wear face coverings. In addition, masks will be required at Channelview ISD, North Forest ISD, and Galveston ISD.

However, some area school districts aren’t requiring masks. Cypress Fairbanks, Dickinson, and Lamar Consolidated ISD will encourage the use of masks.

"[Masks do] more harm than good," said one HISD parent. "They’re putting stuff on and off. They get stuff in their masks pretty easily. It’s more of a problem than anything else. I’m looking forward to some common sense and having the masks off [eventually]."

"I feel pretty nervous about him going back to school, but hey, it is what it is," said another HISD parent. "As long as he’s protected, has his mask and hand sanitizer, he’s good."

So far, more than 8,000 HISD students have registered for virtual learning this school year. The option is only offered to those too young for a COVID-19 vaccine and with compromised immune systems.

"That’s a move from our new superintendent Mr. House, to ensure there’s equity for those students who can’t afford a vaccination at this time, but don’t want to miss out on learning opportunities," said HISD assistant superintendent Erwin Garcia.

"If we can create an environment that’s safe for our kids, faculty, janitors, cafeteria workers, and bus drivers, let’s do that and let’s have in-person learning," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Texas Medical Center (TMC) sent out a list of recommendations to keep children safe from COVID-19. Among the items listed, TMC is urging school districts to require vaccinations if they can, issue mask mandates, promote social distancing, and limit guests.

Advertisement

"Our Harris County Health order that requires masks in schools is still in place," said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. "It’s a law here. I hope school districts and principals will take advantage of that to protect kids."