Houston Heat: City of Houston to enter stage 2 of Drought Contingency Plan on Sunday

The City of Houston has announced they are entering stage two of the city's drought contingency plan starting on Sunday.

Officials said the drought contingency plan calls for stage two mandatory water conservation measures when the significant drop in annual rainfall and higher-than-normal daily temperatures lead to continued stress on the water system. Houston Public Works has recommended the implementation of a Stage Two designation of the Drought Contingency Plan for the entire City, including systems that are supplied by groundwater only.

During Stage Two, outdoor water use will be restricted except for the following time periods:

- Between the hours of 7PM and 5AM with the following schedule:

- Sundays and Thursdays for single-family residential customers with even-numbered street addresses

- Saturdays and Wednesdays for single-family residential customers with odd-numbered street addresses

- Tuesdays and Fridays for all other customers

Officials said any water customer who violates these watering times will be issued a written warning for a first-time violation. Any subsequent violations are subject to a fine up to $2,000 for each occurrence of the offense.

"Houston Public Works asks the public to please do your part in helping us reduce citywide water use," said Houston Public Works Director, Carol Haddock. "Our goal is to reduce water usage from all customers by 10%. Our crews are working diligently in conjunction with area contractors to repair water leaks across the city."

Water customers are also reminded to continue everyday efforts to prevent the loss of water:

- Check and repair water leaks, including dripping faucets and running toilets

- Check sprinkler heads to make sure water is not spraying into the street or directly into a storm drain and/or gutters. Typically, more than five minutes of sprinkler use creates runoff into the street.

- Run dishwashers and washing machines only when full

- Take shorter showers