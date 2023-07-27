Katy under Stage 2 Drought Contingency Plan, residents asked to reduce water usage

The Houston heat coupled with a lack of rain is really wreaking havoc on the area.

Residents in certain areas of town are being asked to voluntarily use less water.

In Katy, for instance, they’ve moved to what’s called a Stage 2 Water Conservation Drought Contingency plan.

"You’ve got to do what you got to do to save water," says Katy resident Bobby Brown. What is it you have to do since rain refuses to make many appearances in the Houston area? A couple of ways to conserve water include turning off the faucet when you’re brushing your teeth and taking shorter showers.

In Katy, residents are being asked to voluntarily do things like water their lawns less, only two to three times a week between midnight and 8:00 a.m. or 8:00 p.m. to midnight. If your address ends in an even number you’re asked to water Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, and addresses ending in odd numbers should water Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday.

"You don’t want to run out of water especially with not getting as much rain. If we had more rain then we wouldn’t need to do this," says Katy resident Megan Brown.

While Katy has declared a Stage 2 out of 4 Drought Contingency Plan, considered moderate, Rosenberg is at Stage 1 or mild, with the goal of decreasing water usage citywide by 5%.

In Rosenberg, if your address ends in an even number you’re asked to water your lawn from midnight to 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. to midnight Sunday and Thursday. If your address ends in an odd number your watering schedule is Saturday and Wednesday midnight to 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. to midnight.

Rosenberg’s Travis Park Splash Pad posted it has decided to close voluntarily during the drought contingency plan.

In Houston, 60 to 85 firefighters struggled in the heat to put out flames as a 2 alarm fire raged at an auto parts recycling shop.

"We have a cooling station set up so it looks like everything is going well with managing the heat. No reports of heat exhaustion for firefighters or civilians," explains Houston Fire Department Deputy Chief Bryan Sky-Eagle.

"We had crews on standby to go in. When those firefighters got tired they could come out," explains HFD Captain Sedrick Robinett.

As the heat and drought do a number on the area, even governments and businesses are asked to do their part, such as reducing power washing and limiting hydrant flushing. We actually saw water pouring into the street and down the block from an afternoon hydrant flush.

Fulshear is also taking conservation measures.