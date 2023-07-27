The City of Rosenberg is asking residents for a voluntary reduction in water usage as the city enters Stage 1 of their Drought Contingency Plan on Thursday.

According to the city, the plan is activated when there is an observed drop in annual rainfall amounts, daily temperatures that are higher than normal, and an increase in water demand.

The city remains under Stage 1 until water usage returns to normal levels for three straight days, or an increase in water usage and demand prompt the start of Stage 2.

In the current stage, residents are asked to take steps to decrease the demand for water across the city by 5%.

Residents are asked to limit watering to specific days and times depending on their street numbers:

If your street address ends in an even number, you are asked to limit watering to Sundays and Thursdays between the hours of midnight to 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. to midnight.

If your street address ends in an odd number, you are asked to limit watering to Saturdays and Wednesdays between the hours of midnight to 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. to midnight.

City officials also ask citizens to make sure their sprinklers are spraying onto their yard and not into the street or into gutters.

They also remind residents to follow conservation tips like checking for water leaks, making sure faucets aren’t dripping, turning off the water while brushing your teeth, reducing your shower by five minutes, and only running the dishwasher and washing machine when full.

