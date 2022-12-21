The arctic blast is causing some local offices and facilities to close or suspend certain services.

Here’s a list of closures that have been announced so far.

Harris County Precinct 3

All Precinct 3 Community Centers will be closed Thursday, December 22 through Tuesday, December 27.

All Precinct 3 Parks will have limited access to water amenities (i.e. drinking fountains, restrooms, etc.) on Thursday, December 22. They will be closed Friday, December 23, through Monday, December 26, and will reopen on Tuesday, December 27 with limited access to water amenities.

During the freeze, residents living within Precinct 3 can report downed trees or any road safety issues by calling our office at 713-274-3100. This service line is open 24/7.

Houston Zoo

The Houston Zoo has been monitoring the weather and has made the following decisions Zoo operations this week:

TXU Energy Presents Zoo Lights has been cancelled for, Monday, Dec. 19 due to the rain.

Zoo Lights has been cancelled, Thursday, Dec. 22 and Friday, Dec. 23 in anticipation for the arctic blast.

The Zoo will be closed for daytime admission on Friday, Dec. 23 in expectation for the extremely cold weather.

Decisions on Saturday’s operations will be made at a later date, however the Zoo leadership anticipates being open for daytime admission as usual. The Zoo is regularly not open for Zoo Lights on Christmas Eve, and closed on Christmas Day for both daytime and Zoo Lights admission.

Guests who have purchased tickets for days the Zoo has closed can visit on a future date. Ticket holders should check their email for details.

Lone Star College

Lone Star College buildings will be physically closed Dec. 23 due to expected winter weather conditions with some online services available. Normal building operations and online services will resume Dec. 24. www.LoneStar.edu/WinterHours

