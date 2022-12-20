Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Watch
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Cherokee County
Hard Freeze Watch
from THU 12:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Wind Chill Watch
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Cherokee County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County

Houston freeze 2022: Weather forecast as arctic blast heads for Southeast Texas

Weather
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - A major arctic blast is on the way to SE Texas leading into the Christmas holiday! You may be thinking that this will be like the Big Freeze of February 2021

It will be almost as cold, but the subfreezing temperatures are not expected to last as long. Another difference will be the lack of precipitation expected this time around. 

Chilly Wednesday with highs in mid-50s

Take advantage of today's quiet weather to make your final preparations for tomorrow's arctic blast. Gas up the car, get those non-perishable foods, wrap pipes, cover plants, the whole shebang before dangerous cold plows in around midday tomorrow. Wind chills could get close to zero and this will be the coldest air since the Presidents Day freeze 2021. One bit of good news is that icy roads are much less likely this time except in areas where sprinklers or other pipes coat a street. Weather should be clear and cold for Christmas.

There's only a 10% chance of a shower Thursday instead of widespread sleet, ice and snow we experienced during the 2021 event. We will however have to deal with around 36-44 hours of temperatures below freezing from Thursday night until Saturday morning. 

Hard Freeze Watch is now in effect for SE Texas from Noon Thursday - Noon Saturday. 

Wind Chill Watch is in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday until Noon Friday. Thursday's arctic front will bring in some strong wind gusts near 40 mph at times. This could lead to scattered power outages due to the strong wind late Thursday into early Friday. 

Strong wind will also mean dangerous Wind Chill values near or just below zero Thursday night and Friday. 

Make plans to try to cover as much of your exposed skin as possible to avoid any chance of frostbite and hypothermia. Widespread hard freezes are likely Thursday night, Friday night, and Saturday night. 

So make sure you are winterizing your home and making plans to protect the 4 Ps...People, Plants, Pets & Pipes. Temperatures will gradually get warmer with above freezing temperatures expected Saturday afternoon in the upper 30s. 

We will warm another 10 degrees by Christmas afternoon with temperatures in the upper 40s.  At least we do get to enjoy lots of sunshine for the Christmas holiday weekend Friday through Sunday. 

They say everything's bigger in Texas, and in Texas fashion, temps are set to soar next week for a nice thaw! Happy holidays!