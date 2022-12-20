Tracking the Texas power grid

ERCOT, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, said they are ready for the cold weather this week and weekend.

A spokesperson from ERCOT says they’re not expecting any issues this week. Most officials agree, there could be spotty power outages caused by the strong wind gusts. However, experts believe large-scale statewide power outages this week are unlikely.

You can track the latest on the power grid below: