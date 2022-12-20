Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Watch
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Cherokee County
Hard Freeze Watch
from THU 12:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Wind Chill Watch
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County

Tracking the Texas power grid

HOUSTON - ERCOT, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, said they are ready for the cold weather this week and weekend. 

A spokesperson from ERCOT says they’re not expecting any issues this week. Most officials agree, there could be spotty power outages caused by the strong wind gusts. However, experts believe large-scale statewide power outages this week are unlikely.

You can track the latest on the power grid below: