ERCOT "monitoring the forecast closely"; Arctic blast of cold air expected in Houston

Many people across the Houston area are already starting to prepare for a deep winter freeze expected late next week.

Although it’s still about a week away, forecasters predict an Arctic blast of cold air to surge into Texas. Temperatures in the Houston area could hover around 20-25 degrees.

"We still are getting a lot of traffic," said Carter Martinez, manager at C&D Hardware & Gifts. "We’ve had to put out a few new displays already, just from people buying out everything we have."

On Friday, several customers were at C&D Hardware in the Heights looking for covers to protect their plants and pipes.

"Two years ago, it was tough," said Cheri Mahoney. "We didn’t have water for a couple of days because all of the pipes froze. So, [we’re] getting ready for it."

In February of 2021, snow, freezing rain, and record-breaking cold temperatures caused chaos across Texas for days. The deadly winter storm strained the state’s power grid as people tried to stay warm. As a result, roughly five million Texans lost power, leading to pipes freezing and bursting inside homes. The 2021 winter storm is known as the biggest insurance claim event in Texas history.

While cold temperatures are expected next week, forecasters currently aren’t predicting any snow or freezing rain for the Houston area.

"There are a few differences [with this storm]," said meteorologist Dan Reilly from the National Weather Service. "We did have some snow and sleet that go around [in 2021]. We don’t really see that happening here, but certainly the extreme cold, that part is similar."

A spokesperson from ERCOT provided the written statement below as they prepare for an extreme drop in temperatures.

"ERCOT is monitoring the forecast and models closely, and will deploy all available tools to manage the grid reliably," said an ERCOT spokesperson. "ERCOT expects sufficient generation to meet forecasted demand at this time. Providing Texans with a reliable electric grid is our number one priority. ERCOT has worked closely with the Public Utility Commission and elected officials on implementing reforms to increase reliability, including weatherization, bringing more generation online sooner if needed, and purchasing more reserve power."

While the forecast can change, many people are already preparing for the cold. Sub-freezing temperatures are expected in the Houston area late next week and into Christmas weekend.

"There’s a lot of people that are going to be traveling next week," said Reilly. "So, they may need to make those preparations now before they leave town."