Contractor advises Houstonians turn off water completely and drain pipes, instead of insulating pipes

Many Houstonians say they've learned their lesson from last year’s freeze. This time around, they’re leaving nothing to chance.

"Everything’s been tough.," said Lorenzo Constantini. "Everything costs way more than it should, so you definitely don’t want to go through another freeze and break pipes and do more damage control to the house."

However, prepping a house can cost some extra money that wasn’t accounted for in the holiday budget.

"Everything’s going up," said Walter Nettle. "I mean, home repairs, materials, and insurance."

"It’s been tougher than other years but we’re making it meet. Just gotta balance your checkbook and do what you have to do to make it work," said Constantini.

For the last 20 years, independent contractor Miguel Hernandez has been helping repair Houston-area homes after every hurricane, flood, and freeze.

He suggests picking up extra supplies at hardware stores now before inventory runs low by the weekend.

"Right now, I'm picking up a lot of PVC pipe, glue, you know, stuff that usually at the last moment they run out like it did last year," said Hernandez.

"Evidently, some people don’t turn off the water," Hernandez continued. "They let it run a little bit but sometimes that doesn’t work. It still freezes up and the pipes bust. My number one piece of advice is that a cold’s coming, turn off your water completely. Drain out your pipes."

Hernandez also adds that those who don't have time to pick up any insulation for their pipes can also use an old towel, shirt or socks instead.