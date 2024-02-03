UPDATED DETAILS: 9:00pm

The Houston Fire Department is investigating after a woman died trying to save her 1-year-old child in a house fire on 200 block of Heaney Street.

HFD said they got a house fire call after the mother of 3 went back inside to get her infant son after helping her two oldest children out of the burning house.

Authorities said firefighters responded within minutes but could not get inside due to the strong flames.

FOX26's Sherman Desselle was able to obtain exclusive surveillance videos showing two children running across the street in the rain, calling on neighbors for help.

They knocked on their neighbor, Veronica Delago's door, but she was not home. Delago said her daughter-in-law answered the door and took the kids inside their home.

Moments later, neighbors were seen on camera, alerting surrounding neighbors of the fire.

Delgago said the woman and her young family lived with her parents, who were in Mexico at the time.

"Its traumatizing, after seeing the woman smile and speak to her just a day before", said Delgago.

Currently, the two kids are safe with family members and their grandparents are returning home from Mexico soon.

Officials said the fire broke out in a wall and engulfed the house, causing thick smoke and flames.

Firefighter officials are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

PREVIOUS UPDATE

Investigations are underway into the fire that claimed the life of a mother and her child in north Houston..

Houston Fire Department was dispatched to 218 Heaney Street following reports of a residential fire.

The victims, identified as a mother and her one-year-old child, were discovered deceased amidst the aftermath of the blaze. No injuries were reported among firefighters. The mother reentered the home to save her son, according to Fire Chief Samuel Peña.



