An elderly couple and their 47-year-old disabled son lost their lives in an early morning house fire on Sunday in Galveston, according to the Galveston Fire Department.

Officials say around 7:30a.m. the fire fully engulfed the home on Sealy between 11th and 12th streets.

Galveston Fire Chief Charles Olsen said upon arrival, firefighters were trying to get in, but they were facing a fully engulfed structure.

Chief Olson also said the fire posed a threat to houses next door, forcing firefighters to adopt a defensive approach.

After gaining control over the blaze, fire crews discovered the bodies of the elderly couple and their disabled son inside the house.

Jason Sullivan, their other son, told officials his family had lived in the house for three decades.

Sullivan expressed that his parents had been caring for his disabled brother. The family, known for its closeness, had gathered just the day before the fire. Sullivan shared that the mortgage on the house was set to be fully paid off in the coming week.



Galveston Assistant Fire Chief Michael Verela stated that the cause of the fire remained undetermined, and the intensity of the blaze led to the collapse of the second floor of the two-story structure.

This developing story will be updated as more confirmed information becomes available.