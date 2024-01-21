The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that killed three people and injured two people who were partying at a short-term rental property on 4600 Russet Leaf Trace on Sunday.

Harris County Sheriff, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said, "The preliminary information we have so far, is we believe that this was a small gathering that turned deadly, and it appears that there was a number of people inside the residence, just guessing there were 10 to 20 people".

Deputies say one woman and two men were killed. The woman and man were pronounced dead on the scene, but the other man killed was pronounced dead at the hospital. At least two people were taken to hospital for their injuries.

Sheriff Ed believes that more people may have been injured in the shooting and may reach out eventually.

The people involved in the shooting are believed to be in their 20s.

Deputies also said they believe the home was a short-term rental, possibly an Airbnb. Authorities say they do not know if the suspects involved were inside the home or if there was someone who showed up uninvited and began shooting.

Evidence at the scene leads them to believe at least one person was shooting from outside the house, according to officials.

Sheriff Ed said "If you have any information about the shooting, contact the sheriff's office at 713-221-6000 or 713-274-9100. You can also report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477".