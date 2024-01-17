House fire kills one person near Independence Heights, according to Houston Fire Department

The Houston Fire Department reports that a person died in a fire in the north Houston area on Wednesday.

According to the Houston Fire Department, the fire was located near East 30th Street.

No firefighters were injured during rescued efforts.

The HFD is investigating what caused the fire, but they are not certain what caused it.