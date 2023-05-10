Authorities are piecing together a woman's death in Humble after she was found shot while still lying in bed.

SEE ALSO: At least 3 injured following Fifth Ward drive-by shooting, police investigating

Details are scarce, as it's an active investigation, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says deputies were called to an apartment complex in the 14800 block of Woodland Hills Dr. on the northeast side.

That's where responding officers found an unidentified woman, believed to be in her late 20s, still in her bed and shot to death.

Initial details deputies received are a person was believed to be shooting at suspected burglars. Investigators are currently looking into the possibility that one of the bullets penetrated the wall, killing the woman.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP

No additional information has been shared, as of this writing, but we will continue to update this story as it develops.