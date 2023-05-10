Authorities are piecing together what led up to an apparent drive-by shooting in Houston's Fifth Ward Wednesday morning.

Details are limited, as it's an active scene, but officers with the Houston PD said they were called around 4:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of Noble St. near Eastex Fwy. Responding officers said at least three people were injured.

Preliminary information shared by officials is two people were shot in the leg and one in the face.

No additional details were shared, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.