Houston crime: Suspect sought, another arrested following deadly shooting on Adler Drive

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating one man who is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a deadly shooting.

According to officials, authorities are searching for 19-year-old Aaron James.

Police said they were called out to the 13200 block of Adler Drive in reference to a shooting call outside a home on Dec. 16, 2023.

Aaron James (left) and Ronald Hamilton (right) (Source: Houston Police Department)

When authorities arrived, they found 32-year-old Montre Birdow with a gunshot wound and was transported in critical condition to Ben Taub Hospital.

Authorities said Birdow died the next day.

Further investigation revealed James and 25-year-old Ronald Hamilton as the suspects in the case.

Hamilton was arrested about a month later by the New Braunfels Police Department during a traffic stop. He has since been extradited back to Harris County and is behind bars.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Aaron James, you're asked to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.