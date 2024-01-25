Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM CST, Montgomery County
20
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 AM CST, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 3:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 6:36 AM CST until SUN 6:30 AM CST, Matagorda County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 9:20 PM CST, Liberty County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:47 PM CST, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
from THU 8:44 PM CST until SUN 2:43 AM CST, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:24 PM CST, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 6:17 AM CST, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:00 AM CST, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:30 PM CST, Harris County, Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:15 PM CST, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 6:00 AM CST, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 10:30 AM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST, Harris County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM CST, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:36 AM CST, Colorado County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Calhoun County, Chambers County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:12 AM CST, Brazoria County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 9:45 AM CST, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 3:36 PM CST, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County

Houston crime: Suspect sought, another arrested following deadly shooting on Adler Drive

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department needs your help locating one man who is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a deadly shooting. 

According to officials, authorities are searching for 19-year-old Aaron James. 

SUGGESTED: Lee Carter, Houston man accused of holding woman captive, has bond revoked

Police said they were called out to the 13200 block of Adler Drive in reference to a shooting call outside a home on Dec. 16, 2023.  

James-Hamilton

Aaron James (left) and Ronald Hamilton (right) (Source: Houston Police Department)

When authorities arrived, they found 32-year-old Montre Birdow with a gunshot wound and was transported in critical condition to Ben Taub Hospital. 

Authorities said Birdow died the next day. 

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Further investigation revealed James and 25-year-old Ronald Hamilton as the suspects in the case. 

Hamilton was arrested about a month later by the New Braunfels Police Department during a traffic stop. He has since been extradited back to Harris County and is behind bars. 

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Aaron James, you're asked to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS