Houston crime: Suspect sought almost 3 years after unreported murder

Charges have recently been filed nearly three years after an unreported gruesome murder.

William Satterfield was found shot in the skull, covered in concrete mix with a 6-inch piece of wood lodged in the back of his throat in March 2021.

DNA evidence linked Wallick Thompson to the murder in February 2022, but charges weren't filed until November 2023.

Court records show Wallick was arrested multiple times since allegedly committing the murder, but wasn't held since charges weren't filed.

Court records also say that Thompson can be seen on body camera at the scene while police were investigating.

Satterfield's family is frustrated the DNA evidence took so long to process and want to see Thompson behind bars.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that gets Thompson behind bars. You can call (713) 222-TIPS make an anonymous report.