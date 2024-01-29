Houston crime: $100,000 bond set for man accused of pulling gun on firefighters

Bond is set at $100,000 for a man accused of pulling a gun on two Houston firefighters.

Jaime Marquez was in court on Monday morning.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Houston Crime: Firefighters jumped from 2nd story apartment after man points gun on Bissonnet Street

He's charged with aggravated assault against a public servant.

The firefighters were responding to a man reportedly having seizures when Marquez pointed a gun at them.

The first responders, fearing for their lives, jumped off a second-floor balcony.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

One of them broke his collarbone.

Both have been released from the hospital.