Norwegian cruise ship from Galveston rescues 12 refugees in sailboat

A Norwegian cruise ship leaving Galveston rescued a sailboat carrying 12 refugees.

Passengers on the Norwegian "Prima" say they came across the boat made of metal foam and plastic jugs on Saturday.

Refugees used a mirror to signal the cruise ship, which turned around to pick them up.

Crew members used a lifeboat to bring the three women and nine men on board.

Witnesses say they could see the effects of starvation and dehydration in their faces.