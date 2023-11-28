After a routine traffic stop, a man was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting in northeast Houston on October 9.

Javunte Jerome Bradshaw, 30, was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting on November 27 after a routine traffic stop. (Courtesy of the Houston Police Department)

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Javunte Jerome Bradshaw, 30, is facing charges of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in the 487th State District Court.

According to the Houston Police Department Homicide Division, Harris and the suspect were involved in a physical fight that escalated to a shooting. Soldem Harris, 49, was found shot multiple times in the parking lot of a convenience store at 6303 Eastland Street. Despite medical assistance, he was pronounced dead at Ben Taub General Hospital.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

The suspect, described as a heavy-set black male, fled the scene with two other men in a gray 2023 Toyota Camry. Surveillance photos were released on October 10, leading to Javunte Jerome Bradshaw's identification as the suspect.

ORIGINAL STORY: Houston crime: Surveillance images revealed in homicide case

HPD Northeast Crime Suppression Team officers conducted a routine traffic stop on Safebuy Street on November 27. This resulted in Bradshaw's arrest without incident. During the arrest, he was found in possession of a firearm, leading to an additional charge of being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Following coordination with the Harris County District Attorney's Office, Bradshaw was charged for his involvement in the shooting incident.