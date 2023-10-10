Houston Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in northeast Houston on October 9th.

The shooting took place around 2:40 p.m. after a physical altercation between the victim and the suspect at 6303 Eastland Street, police say.

Police need help identifying this man who is wanted in an Eastland Street fatal shooting.(Courtesy of Houston Police Department)

The victim, a 49-year-old man, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a convenience store parking lot. Despite medical assistance, he was pronounced dead at Ben Taub General Hospital.

Authorities say the suspect is a heavy-set black man who left the scene in a gray 2023 Toyota Camry (Texas license plate TFR2377) with two other unidentified males.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Surveillance photos of a vehicle have been released. (Courtesy of the Houston Police Department)

Police are also searching for a person of interest.

HPD needs help identifying a person of Interest in this fatal shooting.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the suspect, person of interest, or the shooting to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or provide anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.