A suspect has been charged with murder for the deadly shooting of a man at a Bombshells Restaurant & Bar in Harris County, the sheriff’s office says.

According to HCSO, Pedro Zavala, 24, has been charged with murder in the death of Gabriel Aguirre. He was booked into the Harris County Jail.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

The shooting was reported around 11:50 p.m. Monday at the restaurant in the 13700 block of the East Freeway.

The sheriff’s office says it appears there was a verbal altercation between the two men before one of them fired multiple shots.

MORE: Man charged with murder in June shooting

The Harris County Sheriffs Office investigates a shooting at Bombshells Restaurant & Bar on the East Freeway.

Aguirre reportedly sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says Zavala, who was identified by other people at the bar, fled. A few hours later, authorities say Zavala called the sheriff’s office and asked to surrender.

He was taken into custody at a gas station about a mile and a half from the bar.