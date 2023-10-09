Charges have been filed against a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man at 11878 South Wilcrest Drive about 3 p.m. on June 21, 2022.

The suspect, Mark Winger, 58, is charged with murder. He is accused in the death of Terry Evans, 36.

According to HPD detectives, patrol officers responded to a business at the above address and found a man, later identified as Evans, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers were advised he entered the business, armed with a sharp object, opened the cash register, and stole money.

Winger, an employee at the business, told officers he shot the male in self-defense as the male left the business.

Houston Fire Department transported Evans to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

After consulting with the Harris County District Attorney's Office, the case was presented to a grand jury for review.

Last Thursday, October 5, the grand jury indicted and formally charged Winger for his role in this incident.

He was booked into the Harris County Jail on Friday (Oct. 6).