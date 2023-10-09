New surveillance photos show a fourth unidentified suspect and a vehicle connected to a deadly home invasion last week, Pasadena police say.

Nahun Diaz Sorto, a traveling professor from Honduras, was shot to death in a Pasadena apartment on Oct. 4.

PREVIOUS: Traveling professor killed in home invasion; 3 sought

The next day, police released video of three suspects they say were seen loitering and collaborating near the victim’s apartment.

Now, police say additional surveillance video has revealed another suspect and a vehicle used during the crime. Police are asking for the public’s help to identify all four of the suspects.

Pasadena police are asking for the publics help to identify these four suspects. (Photos: Pasadena Police Department)

Photo: Pasadena Police Department

The deadly home invasion occurred around 2:15 p.m. Oct. 4 at an apartment located at 402 Garner in Pasadena.

Officers responded to a shooting call and found Sorto bleeding from his torso. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police say two of the suspect had entered Sorto’s apartment, shot him and then fled.

On Monday, police said investigators were able to ascertain that the suspect took jewelry from the apartment.

FOX 26 reached out to the Instituto Ángel G. Hernández, who confirmed that Sorto is a beloved math teacher who was traveling to Houston to visit. They say he was only there a few days when this tragedy happened. They say he was well-educated and very well-known in Aramecina Valle, his hometown.

Anyone with information or additional video is asked to call Detective C. MacGregor at (713)475-7891 or Detective I. Mascorro at (713)475-4978. Authorities say you can remain anonymous.