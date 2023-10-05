Pasadena man murdered during home invasion, 3 suspects wanted

Pasadena authorities are asking for any information on the identity of three suspects in relation to a murder.

On Wednesday around 2:15 p.m., Pasadena police officers arrived at a reported shooting at an apartment located at 402 Garner. When they arrived they found Nahun Diaz Sorto, 43, bleeding from his upper torso.

Officials on the scene provided CPR and he was taken to INCA Southeast Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Surveillance video from the scene shows three people outside of Sorto's apartment and two of them broke into the apartment, shot Sorto, and then left in an unknown direction.

Pasadena authorities are unaware of the suspect's identity and asking the public for any information to help the investigation.

Anyone with information or video surveillance is asked to contact Detective C. MacGregor at 713-475-7891 or Detective Mascorro at 713-475-4978.