A man was shot and killed in what Houston police say was a shoe sale.

The Houston Police Department (HPD) and the Houston Fire Department (HFD) responded to reports of a shooting around 9:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of Capitol Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the arm. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

HPD later tweeted that the man had died from his injuries.

A preliminary investigation from HPD indicates that two men were engaged in a show sale when one man attempted to rob the other man for cash.

According to police, the robber produced a firearm, and someone else produced a firearm and shot the would-be robber.

The suspect fled the scene and is still at large.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact HPD at 713-308-3600.