Another gun buyback event will be held in Houston in June.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Harris County Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis and other local leaders announced the details of the event during a press conference Tuesday morning.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

The fourth gun buyback event will be held at the NRG Park Yellow Lot (9051 S. Main St.) on June 10 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Gun owners can turn in their firearms for a gift card, while supplies last. Gift card amounts depend on what kind of gun is turned in:

$50 for a non-functioning firearm

$100 for rifles or shotguns

$150 for handguns

$200 for semi-automatic rifles

They will not accept ghost guns.

Officials say the event is anonymous, no personal information will be taken down, and no warrants or records will be checked.

PREVIOUS: Houston's third gun buyback event

Those who wish to turn in a gun is asked to transport the unloaded weapon in the trunk of your vehicle.

To learn more, click here.