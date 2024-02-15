The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a man dead in the front yard of a northeast Harris County home. It happened around 6:55 a.m. in the 14400 block of Brownsville Street.

Preliminary reports indicate that a man was knocking on doors, suspected of breaking into residences. There were around three calls in the area about someone who was kicking and pulling on doors in the neighborhood while asking for money. Authorities also noted that the man had gloves and a backpack, which they say is usually worn by those looking to commit robberies.

Deputies say a 14-year-old from within one of the residences fired 5 to 6 shots from a gun, striking the individual outside. The wounded man was pronounced dead on the scene. The boy's parents were not home at the time and had just left to drop his siblings off at school.

Homeless Outreach says they recognize the man as being homeless in the area. He is described as a Hispanic man in his late 20s or early 30s.

Law enforcement officials have cordoned off the area as they conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

No charges have been filed, and the 14-year-old is cooperating with authorities.



