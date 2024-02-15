A man was shot during an attempted robbery after leaving a club in southeast Houston early Thursday morning, police say.

The shooting was reported around 1 a.m. in the 3300 block of Raleigh.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

According to police, the man had just left the club and was walking to his vehicle in the parking lot when he was approached by two suspects in a white car.

Police say the suspects tried to take the man’s watch, but a struggle ensued. During the struggle, authorities say the man was shot in the arm.

Houston police investigate a robbery in the 3300 block of Raleigh.

MORE NEWS: Houston Fire Department contains 2-alarm high rise fire at Houston Marriott Westchase

The man went back into the club for help. Police applied a tourniquet to his arm. He was taken to the hospital.

Police said it wasn’t clear if the suspects got away with anything. There is not a detailed description of the suspects at this time.

Police are looking for witnesses and video that may help with the investigation.