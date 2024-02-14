The Houston Fire Department is gained control of a 2-alarm fire at the Houston Marriott Westchase, officials said.

Details are limited, but officials said the fire sparked up just before 10:15 p.m. on the 2900 block of Briarpark, near Westheimer.

No word yet on any injuries.

Photo from the scene of the fire

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.