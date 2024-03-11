One man is facing charges after he allegedly stabbed his sister and another woman, officials said.

The incident occurred on the 9300 block of East Avenue N around 10:45 p.m. last Saturday.

Officials were called out to a cutting in-progress call at the home and learned that the two women had been stabbed by a known male.

Authorities were able to capture 22-year-old Cody Peloquin as he attempted to flee the scene.

Both women were taken to the hospital.

Peloquin was later taken to the Harris County Jail and is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault on a family member.