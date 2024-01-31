Houston crime: Long-time funeral director talks recent scams by 2 people

The man and woman accused of running funeral scams on people who are grieving have a list of alleged victims just about as long as their criminal histories. We spoke with a long-time Houston funeral director who says she too encountered this pair before they were arrested.

Licensed Funeral Director Christia Bobb has held that title for nearly 30 years. So she says when an 'up and comer' in the industry turned to her for tips, she didn't hesitate to give them. In fact, Bobb says she did a bit of business with Sandy Broussard.

Bobb says she was stunned when Broussard ended up arrested, charged in connection with defrauding families in funeral scams.

"For anyone to play on the emotions of a family that is grieving, you have to be some type of sick," says Bobb.

But that's exactly what detectives say Javian Major and Sandy Broussard did over and over again, allegedly running a funeral business unlicensed, and stealing money from families.

Both Major and Broussard have long criminal histories.

Some families, who saw their 'funeral directors' on the news for fraud and for funerals and embalmings that investigators say never happened, have reached out to long-time licensed Houston Funeral Director Christia Bobb with Elite Life Celebrations for help.

"Being in the profession in the industry for over 28 years, this is something I thought I would never hear," Bobb adds and said one woman, whose son was supposed to be cremated, and his service was held in December 2023, still hasn't received his remains. The mom isn't sure where his body is.

"We did find out where he was located, but upon finding that out, he hadn't been cremated," explains Bobb.

She said these are some things that may tell you to choose a different funeral home.

"If you never go to the funeral home you might want to think about that. Also, there's nothing wrong with Cash App, if it's in the business name. But if it's to that person, that's a red flag. Families should always look for a consumer brochure by the Texas Funeral Service Commission. In every establishment, they should have this posted in the lobby and families should read it," Bobb adds.

She says a general price list should also be available and don't do business if you don't receive an invoice with itemized funeral costs the same or next day.

"They'll go to a website for everything else, but they never check out the funeral establishment. Check them out," Bobb says.

Part of that research, she suggests, should be to go to the Texas Funeral Commission website to make sure your funeral director is licensed.

Bobb says she's received so many calls about what red flags to look for, she's planning to hold free seminars to answer all of those questions.

"This is the last humane thing with dignity and respect that we can do for their loved ones on this side. You can't redo a funeral," says Bobb.